Newcrest’s Lihir gold mine is located 700km north-east of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. (Credit: Worley)

Newcrest, a leading gold mining company, has awarded a contract to support Lihir; one of the world’s largest gold projects located on a geothermally active (but extinct) volcanic crater.

The contract is to deliver engineering, procurement and construction management services to Newcrest’s Lihir gold mine, located 700 kilometers north-east of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

Formalizing an alliance which commenced in April 2017, our involvement covers multiple brownfield projects including support to the mine site, process plant and associated infrastructure.

Our team will continue to be located on site and in our Brisbane, Australia office.

“We are delighted to continue our relationship with Newcrest, working together to safely deliver a portfolio of projects to budget and schedule,” commented Gillian Cagney, Regional Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand.

“Creating further economic value and expanding opportunities for PNG nationals will remain a focus for both companies. More than 20 per cent of our Lihir team are nationals which contributes to Newcrest’s already impressive in-country employment.

“Our community improvement programs have included the distribution of personal solar lights to children living in isolated villages, reforming a local beach with recycled mine-site tires and water sanitation for seaside communities.