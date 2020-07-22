For 2020 New Placer Dome has planned an initial 12 high-priority RC drill holes at Bolo totaling approximately 3,500m targeting the Mine Fault and other mineralized structures

The rig drilling deployed at the priority target area. (Credit: CNW Group/New Placer Dome Gold Corp.)

New Placer Dome Gold announce that drilling at the Bolo gold-silver project has commenced with a 3,500m reverse circulation (RC) discovery drill program now underway. The Bolo drill program is focused on expansion of existing at surface, Carlin style, high-grade gold-silver oxide, mineralized zones. The Bolo Gold-Silver Project is located in the proven and prolific mining area of Nevada, USA.

For 2020 New Placer Dome has planned an initial 12 high-priority RC drill holes at Bolo totaling approximately 3,500m targeting the Mine Fault and other mineralized structures that host the South Mine Fault, Uncle Sam, and Northern Extension mineralized gold zones (Figure 1).

Maximilian Sali, CEO and Founder comments: “Our first order of business is to drill our high-priority deeper targets, below the 2019 new discovery of 12.2 metres of 3.32 g/t gold oxide at 188 metres depth. We also feel there is significant potential to connect the South Mine Fault zone with the Uncle Sam zone and show continuity across strike length.”

Drilling at Bolo will focus on testing Carlin-style gold mineralization at depth in the South Mine Fault Zone where gold-silver mineralization remains open and untested along strike and at depth. The 2020 program will expand and step-out on results from the 2019 program (see New Placer Dome news release dated November 7, 2019 available on www.sedar.com) including:

84 metres of 1.37 g/t gold in hole BL19-011, and

122 metres of 1.2 g/t gold in hole BL19-041, and

New discovery of 12.2 metres of 3.32 g/t gold in hole BL19-042

The 2020 program will also test the continuity of mineralization between the South Mine Fault Zone and Uncle Sam Silver Zone, where a 2019 outcrop sample yielded 3.63 g/t gold with 262 g/t silver.

The combined 2019 and historical RC drilling at Bolo defines a 1.2 kilometer north-south trending corridor of gold-silver mineralization containing the South Mine Fault Zone, Uncle Sam, and Northeast Extension zones. Gold mineralization at Bolo exhibits characteristics of classic Carlin-type mineralization, including strong subvertical structural control in addition to evidence of gold mineralization extending laterally at low angles within favorable silty carbonate units. The relatively untested 500 m strike length South Mine Fault-Uncle Sam segment is particularly prospective and is the main focus of New Placer Dome’s 2020 exploration designed to prove-out these compelling structural and stratigraphic gold targets.

Source: Company Press Release