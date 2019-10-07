Working together with local company M&M Civil, the upgrade is expected to take up to three months to complete with works

Image: New Lincoln main to improve water services. Photo: Courtesy of Andy Stafiniak from FreeImages.

More than 700 metres of water main in the centre of Port Lincoln is set to be replaced over the coming months as part of efforts by SA Water to continually improve services for customers.

The work, which will install new pipes along Liverpool Street (between Bligh Street and Porter Street) and Porter Street (between Railway Place and Liverpool Street) is part of SA Water’s $137 million investment to replace around 375,000 meters of water mains across the state between 2016 and 2020.

SA Water’s Acting Chief Executive Mark Gobbie said crews will be working throughout the evening to minimise any impact to local businesses, residents and commuters.

“While it can be tricky to stop leaks and breaks from occurring due to soil movement, weather and a variety of other environmental factors, we are committed to proactively limiting their frequency and any potential impact on customers,” Mark said.

“The replacement will install new PVC pipes known for their flexibility and resistance to movement compared to fibro-cement, and its approximately 100-year lifespan ensures we can keep providing our local customers with world class water services for many years to come.”

“For the safety of our people and commuters, we ask residents and road users in the area to please take note of the localised traffic management in place while the works are being completed,” Mark said.

“We will also ensure residents and businesses are notified of any temporary water supply interruptions that are necessary when we move their connections over from the old to new pipes.

“This is one of many water main replacements SA Water is undertaking in 2019, and we look forward to continuing our investment in communities right across the state.”

Source: Company Press Release