Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) opens a new Floating Wind Competence Centre in Scotland

Beatrice offshore wind farm construction in Scotland. (Credit: Copenhagen Offshore Partners )

Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) is proud to announce that it has opened an office in Edinburgh, Scotland which will act as the company’s global floating offshore wind competence centre.

Speaking at the Scottish Renewables and RenewableUK Floating Offshore Wind UK Conference on 08 October 2020, Richard Copeland, Technical Development Director based in the new Edinburgh office added “With Scotland’s strong oil & gas and marine heritage, history of innovation and leading status and potential in floating offshore wind, Edinburgh is the ideal place for COP to launch the growth of our floating wind ambitions.”

The first new employees in the office have already started with recruitment ongoing.

COP is actively developing offshore wind power projects in Scottish waters and look forward to working with government, local suppliers and communities to continue Scotland’s renewable energy success story.