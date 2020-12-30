The underground mine is now expected to deliver higher volumes of ore directly from the mine to the processing plant

Pumpkin Hollow underground mine is located in Yerington, Nevada.(Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Nevada Copper, a Canada-based copper ores company, has announced the completion of underground materials handling system of the main shaft at its Pumpkin Hollow underground mine in Yerington, Nevada.

As per Nevada Copper, the completion of the materials handling system represents a major progress in the mine’s construction and includes sinking the vent shaft, sinking the main shaft and construction of the processing plant.

With the construction, the company will be able to increase the hoisting rates from the current 1,000 tpd to ultimately 5,000 tpd once the commissioning and the ramp-up take place.

Through the materials handling system, the underground mine is also expected to deliver higher volumes of ore directly from the mine to the processing plant.

Nevada Copper CEO Mike Ciricillo said: “I am very pleased we have achieved this construction milestone. With the completion of the materials handling system, we can now utilize the full hoisting capacity of the main shaft as we ramp up the mine towards full production.

“The team, both Nevada Copper and contractor employees, worked hard, worked together, and more importantly, worked safely, to achieve this result. I’m proud of the team and proud to be a part of Nevada Copper.”

In October this year, the company resumed deliveries of copper concentrate to its offtake partner, after it restarted copper production in August this year at the Pumpkin Hollow Underground Mine.

The company restarted milling operations, following a temporary suspension of copper production due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the company, the first shipment comprised 1,322 tonnes of concentrate.

Last December, the company announced the start of production at the Pumpkin Hollow copper project.

Pumpkin Hollow is estimated to have significant reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver.

It consists of two fully permitted projects, which include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility and a large-scale open pit project.