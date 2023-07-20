The project includes the construction of new converter stations on the Isle of Grain in Kent, England and the Wilhelmshaven region in Lower Saxony, northern Germany, connected by subsea cables travelling through British, Dutch and German waters

Construction begins on £2.4bn NeuConnect project. (Credit: Антон Дмитриев on Unsplash)

Construction has been started on the £2.4bn NeuConnect project, a new HVDC submarine power cable line that connects the UK and Germany.

NeuConnect is being developed by NeuConnect Britain, backed by investors, including Meridiam, Allianz Capital Partners, Kansai Electric Power and TEPCO.

With around 725km of land and subsea cables, facilitating up to 1.4GW of electricity flow in either direction, the project could become one of the world’s largest interconnectors.

Siemens Energy and Prysmian have been selected as key contractors for the project.

NeuConnect achieved financial close in July last year, with a consortium of more than 20 national and international banks and financial institutions.

Since financial close, the project has seen several site surveys and archaeological activities, allowing contractors to begin the construction works in the UK.

NeuConnect chair Julia Prescot said: “At a time when sustainable, resilient energy links across Europe have never been more important, the start of construction on NeuConnect is a huge milestone and an important step in the race to Net Zero.

“With work now accelerating across the project, the first link between two of Europe’s largest energy markets is moving ever closer, and we are grateful for the continued support of our Government, industry, and financial partners as we deliver this vital project.”

The interconnect project includes the construction of new converter stations on the Isle of Grain in Kent, England and the Wilhelmshaven region in Lower Saxony, northern Germany.

The two converter stations are connected by subsea cables travelling through British, Dutch and German waters.

The main contractors, Prysmian Group and Siemens Energy, have now started works in the UK, and also started preparatory works in Germany, where construction will begin in early 2024.

The project is expected to become operational in 2028.

It allows flow of up to 1.4GW of electricity, which is adequate to power up to 1.5 million homes over the life of the project and generate more than £1.7bn in consumer benefits.

The project is expected to integrate renewable energy sources in the UK and Germany, significantly contributing to CO2 reduction, and supporting net zero goals.

In addition to being the largest-scale Anglo-German infrastructure project, NeuConnect represents an important symbolic link between the British and German economies.

UK Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps said: “NeuConnect will be the first ever power line between the UK and Germany and is central to my mission to bolster national energy security while also strengthening our important ties with a North Sea ally.

“With the potential to power 1.5 million homes from 2028 with reliable, affordable and clean power, I am delighted to see construction commence today, with this exciting infrastructure set to protect the UK’s energy security for generations to come.”