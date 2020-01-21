Neste MY Renewable Jet Fuel has up to 80% smaller carbon footprint compared to fossil jet fuel. As a result of close collaboration between Neste, Jet Aviation and Zurich Airport, this sustainable aviation fuel will be blended with fossil jet fuel. Business jets operating in Zurich during the World Economic Forum event in Davos can avail of sustainable aviation fuel.

“Jet Aviation is committed to investing in solutions that provide business aviation owners and operators the choice to contribute to sustainable aviation. With a view to the future, these pilot schemes offer the distinguished world leaders flying into Zurich for WEF viable options in which they may collaborate. This is an important milestone in Jet Aviation’s journey to support the aviation industry’s sustainability goals,” says David Paddock, Jet Aviation President.

“We are very excited about Neste MY Renewable Jet Fuel being now available for the first time at the Zurich airport. The aviation industry has set clear targets for a more sustainable future. And as the world leaders gather at the World Economic Forum, we are proud to cooperate with Jet Aviation and Zurich Airport and offer WEF visitors our sustainable aviation fuel, which contributes to efficient reduction of aviation related greenhouse gas emissions. We will continue close collaboration with partners to support the aviation industry in reaching its ambitious emission reduction targets,” says Thorsten Lange, Neste’s Executive Vice President for Renewable Aviation.

Aviation is a key enabler of the global economy, connecting people and businesses across the globe. At the same time, the aviation industry accounts for approximately 2-3% of global man-made CO2 emissions and global aviation is growing. The aviation industry has set bold targets to reduce aviation-related emissions, including carbon-neutral growth from 2020 onwards and a 50% reduction of net aviation carbon emissions by 2050. Sustainable aviation fuels are seen as an important part of the solution.

Neste MY Renewable Jet Fuel is based on Neste’s proprietary NEXBTL technology and produced from 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials. It is fully compatible with the existing jet engine technology and fuel distribution infrastructure when blended with fossil jet fuel. In the US and Europe, the company’s renewable jet fuel annual capacity is currently 100,000 tons. With further production expansion on the way, Neste will have the capacity to produce over 1 million tonnes of renewable jet fuel globally by 2022.