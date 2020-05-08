The Count Terminal Rotterdam stores, refines and blends renewable waste and residue-based raw materials in the Rotterdam harbor area

Neste acquires Count Terminal Rotterdam from Dutch Count Companies. (Credit: Neste.)

Finnish renewable diesel producer Neste has completed the acquisition of Count Terminal Rotterdam and its supporting entities, which are part of the First Dutch Group of Peter Goedvolk. from Dutch Count Companies.

The Count Terminal Rotterdam is engaged in storing, refining and blending renewable waste and residue-based raw materials in the Rotterdam harbor area.

Neste president and CEO Peter Vanacker said: “This is another important step for Neste in the execution of our growth strategy.

“This acquisition supports our efforts to build a global renewable waste and residue raw material platform that can keep pace with the world’s growing demand for renewable products.

“Count Terminal Rotterdam and Neste Demeter have had a successful long-term collaboration at the site and the acquisition by Neste serves as a logical next step in deepening cooperation and in developing operations further.”

Acquisition to allow Neste to further develop its raw material logistics for the future

The Count Terminal Rotterdam will be the first terminal asset that Neste owns for renewable feedstock aggregation. It also allows the company to further develop its raw material logistics for the future.

The transaction is also expected to enhance the company’s competitiveness in the global renewable waste and residue raw material market.

Following the start of operations at the Rotterdam refinery, the renewable diesel producer has been active in the Netherlands since 2011.

The Rotterdam refinery, together with the company’s Singapore refinery, are among the world’s biggest and most advanced renewable diesel refineries.

In June last year, the company signed an agreement to sell its Russian fuel retail business, which includes 75 fuel stations and a terminal in St. Petersburg region to PJSC Tatneft, for an undisclosed amount.