TechnipFMC has installed the Apache II pipelay vessel to begin the pipe-in-pipe installation for the project

Neptune Energy is the operator of the Seagull project.(Credit: QR9iudjz0/FreeImages)

Neptune Energy, along with its joint venture partners BP and JAPEX, has started subsea construction on the Seagull tie-back project.

Located in the Central North Sea on UK licence P1622 Block 22/29C, 17km south of the BP Operated ETAP central processing facility the Seagull project is a high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) development.

By utilising existing subsea infrastructure partly, the Seagull development will be tied back to the ETAP central processing facility.

With 35% of ownership, Neptune Energy is the operator of the project, while BP and JAPEX own 50% and 15% stake, respectively.

TechnipFMC, an oil and gas services company, has installed the Apache II pipelay vessel to begin the pipe-in-pipe installation, laying about 5km of pipe connecting the Egret manifold to the Seagull development.

Neptune Energy UK managing director Alexandra Thomas said: “Seagull is an important project for Neptune, its partners and the UK. It is expected to produce 50,000 boe per day (gross) and supports UK security of supply.

“This is a key milestone for Seagull – the first step in offshore execution of the project. We continue to work with our contractors and suppliers, focussing on the safe deployment of people, vessels, and equipment and managing the challenges associated with the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Normand Mermaid vessel to provide pre-lay activities at Seagull development

In August, TechnipFMC’s Normand Mermaid vessel was deployed to carry out pre-lay activities, including surveying and boulder removal.

The Normand Ranger will carry out trenching activities for the development after completion of pipe installation.

TechnipFMC commercial & projects UK, Mediterranean & Caspian vice president Bill Morrice said: “We are delighted to see the first offshore execution milestone on the project come to fruition.

“This comes as a result of the valuable contribution from our design, engineering, HSEQ, procurement and fabrication teams and we look forward to continuing our working relationship with Neptune to achieve first oil at the Seagull development.”

