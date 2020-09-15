The well 6406/12-G-1 H, which is located in production licence 586 in the North Sea, is planned to be drilled from the West Phoenix drilling facility

The well 6406/12-G-1 H will be drilled using the West Phoenix drilling facility. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

Neptune Energy has been issued drilling permit by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) for the well 6406/12-G-1 H located in production licence 586 offshore North Sea.

The well 6406/12-G-1 H is planned to be drilled using the West Phoenix, a semi-submersible drilling facility operated by Seadrill.

The drilling facility is due to complete drilling activity at the Neptune Energy’s observation well 6406/12-H-4 also located in production licence 586.

In a press statement, NPD said: “The area in this licence consists of part of block 6406. The well will be drilled about 36 kilometres southwest of the Njord field.

“Production licence 586 was awarded on 4 February 2011 (APA 2010). This is the 7th exploration well to be drilled in this licence.”

Neptune Energy operated the production licence 586 with 30% stake while other licensees include Vår Energi (45%), Suncor Energy (17.5%) and DNO Norge (7.5%).

The licence, however, is subject to securing all other permits and consents by the operator as required by other authorities prior to commencing drilling activity.

Last month, Neptune Energy and its partners have made a commercial discovery of oil at the Dugong well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

As per the estimates, the Dugong well holds 40 – 120 million barrels of oil equivalent, making it the largest discovery in Norway so far this year, according to the company.

The Dugong prospect comprises two reservoirs located at a depth between 3,250 – 3,500 metres.

The discovery well 34/4-15 S and the down-dip sidetrack 34/4-15 A proved oil in the Viking and Brent Groups of the prospect.