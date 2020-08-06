The project will be delivered by the risk management and quality assurance company, DNV GL

The hydrogen test facility will be built at DNV GL’s site at Spadeadam, Cumbria. (Credit: National Grid.)

UK-based electricity and gas utility company National Grid has announced plans to launch a £10m ($13.1m) trial project to test if hydrogen can heat homes and industry.

The company is also collaborating with Belgium natural gas operator and developer, Fluxys Belgium and Northern Gas Networks (NGN) to build a first of its kind offline hydrogen test facility in the UK.

The project will be delivered by the risk management and quality assurance company, DNV GL with support provided by the HSE Science Division, Durham University and the University of Edinburgh.

The hydrogen test facility will be built at DNV GL’s site at Spadeadam, Cumbria.

The project will be developed using various decommissioned assets to create a network where hydrogen will be tested at transmission pressures, to assess how the assets perform.

National Grid targets to commence construction in 2021

National Grid has already submitted plans to Ofgem and if funding is awarded, the company aims to commence construction in 2021 and testing in 2022.

National Grid Hydrogen project director Antony Green said: “If we truly want to reach a net zero decarbonised future, we need to replace methane with green alternatives like hydrogen.

“Sectors such as heat are difficult to decarbonise, and the importance of the gas networks to the UK’s current energy supply means trial projects like this are crucial if we are to deliver low carbon energy, reliably and safely to all consumers.”

The firm said that the hydrogen test facility will be kept separate from the main National Transmission System, allowing for testing in a controlled environment.

According to the company, approximately 85% of homes and 40% of the UK’s power needs are supplied by gas.

