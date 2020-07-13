Siemens Energy has mobilised to the site, marking the start of construction on the infrastructure project

The Viking Link will have a capacity to supply renewable energy to approximately 1.4 million homes. (Credit: National Grid)

National Grid has announced the start of construction on the 1.4GW Viking Link Interconnector project, a high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) link between the UK and Denmark.

Viking Link project is a joint venture between National Grid Ventures, part of National Grid, and Energinet, a Danish electricity system owner and operator.

The company is set to commence construction of the first stage of works, a 2.4km long access road for the Bicker Fen converter station site.

Siemens Energy was earlier awarded a contract to build converter stations on both ends of the interconnector link.

National Grid Venture Viking Link project director Mike Elmer “This major construction project will put Lincolnshire firmly at the heart of our economic recovery.

“Not only will this scheme create local green-collar jobs across the county, but it will also bolster our energy security, reduce bills for consumers, and give our home-grown renewable generators a greater chance to export zero-carbon electricity around the world.”

Viking Link interconnector project to cost $2.2bn

The transmission line connects the Bicker Fen substation in Lincolnshire, UK, with the Revsing substation in southern Jutland, Denmark.

Recently, National Grid has secured $743m green loan for the construction of the link that is expected to become operational in 2023.

Estimated to cost £2bn ($2.2bn), the Viking Link will be able to supply renewable energy to approximately 1.4 million homes.

Traversing through the exclusive economic zones (EEZ) of Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and Great Britain in the North Sea, the 765km-long transmission link will cover a significant part of its distance through subsea route.

Last year, the project partners picked cable and converter station suppliers for the interconnector project.

Italian cable manufacturer Prysmian Group was selected for a turn-key design, manufacturing and installation contract worth €700m (£627m) to develop 1,250km submarine cable.

NKT was awarded a €90m contract to supply about 150km of 525 kV MI high-voltage DC onshore power cables.