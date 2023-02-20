The scope of the contract includes the provision of detailed engineering services for the Snøhvit Future project and additional management assistance and site support during the construction period

The Hammerfest LNG plant. (Credit: Øivind Haug / Equinor ASA)

Norwegian engineering company Multiconsult has secured a contract from petroleum refining company Equinor, and its partners in the Snøhvit Future project.

The scope of the contract, worth around NOK38m ($3.7m), involves the provision of detailed engineering services related to the grid connection for the Snøhvit Future project.

It also includes an option for providing additional management assistance and site support during the construction period.

Multiconsult is expected to complete the works under contract within this year.

Multiconsult, in its statement, said: “The electrification of Equinor’s facility at Melkøya will reduce greenhouse gas emissions with approximately 850 000 tonnes of CO 2 per year. The project’s emission reductions correspond to two per cent of Norway’s annual emissions.”

Snøhvit is a gas and condensate field located northwest of Hammerfest in Northern Norway and supplies gas to the Melkøya LNG plant in Hammerfest.

The field is located in the central part of the Hammerfest basin in the southern part of the Barents Sea, in a water depth of 310m.

The Snøhvit Future project includes two developments, Snøhvit Onshore Compression and Snøhvit Electrification, along with upgrading the Hammerfest LNG Plant at Melkoya island.

In December last year, Equinor, on behalf of the Snøhvit partnership, submitted a plan for development and operation (PDO) of Snøhvit Future to the Minister of Petroleum and Energy.

The Snøhvit partners have agreed to invest NOK13.2bn to upgrade the Hammerfest LNG plant at Melkøya, including an onshore compressor, transformer station and electric steam boilers.

In addition, the development includes building a transformer station at Hyggevatn, along with a new power capacity from Skaidi to Hammerfest.

Last week, Equinor awarded Aibel, an EPCI contract for Hammerfest LNG modifications, as part of the Snøhvit Future project development.

Under the EPCI contract, Aibel will work on two new processing modules related to the onshore compression and electrification of the Melkøya plant.

The engineering company will also construct a new receiving station for power from shore and carry out integration work at the plant.