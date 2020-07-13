The approval provides additional time to arrange access to the permit area and to conduct further environmental works and preliminary logistics

Mosman Oil and Gas update on Amadeus Basin Permit EP145. (Credit: skeeze from Pixabay)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (AIM: MSMN) the oil exploration, development and production company, announces that the relevant Minister in the Northern Territory Government has advised that Mosman’s application for a suspension and extension to the work programme conditions for EP145 has been approved.

The approval provides additional time to arrange access to the permit area and to conduct further environmental works and preliminary logistics, once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

This results in the suspension of the previously required work programme for Permit year three for a 12 month period to 21 August 2021 and the extension of the Exploration Permit until 21 August 2023.

Source: Company Press Release