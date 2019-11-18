MoGas owns an approximately 263-mile FERC-regulated interstate natural gas pipeline system serving the St. Louis area and central Missouri

MoGas Pipeline, LLC (“MoGas”), a wholly owned subsidiary of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., today announced an open season to solicit interest in firm transportation capacity on its interstate natural gas pipeline in Missouri and Illinois. Non-binding expressions of interests are due from interested customers by 5:00 p.m. Central Time on Dec. 13, 2019.

MoGas is considering an expansion of the capacity of its natural gas pipeline system to approximately 200,000 dekatherms per day (Dt/day) from its current capacity of 125,000 Dt/day.

Based on the timing of required permitting and construction activities, MoGas expects that the natural gas pipeline expansion would be operational in the fourth quarter of 2020.

MoGas owns an approximately 263-mile FERC-regulated interstate natural gas pipeline system serving the St. Louis area and central Missouri, which delivers natural gas to both investor-owned and municipal local distribution systems. MoGas has pipeline receipt and delivery interconnects with Rockies Express Pipeline LLC (REX), Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company, LP (PEPL) and Enable Mississippi River Transmission, LLC (MRT).

“We are conducting this open season to solicit shipper interest for firm transportation service to the MoGas MRT interconnect in the east, as well as delivery points in the western portion of our system. Through our receipt points, MoGas shippers have access to natural gas produced in the Rocky Mountain, Marcellus, Arkoma and Gulf Coast regions,” said Rick Kreul, President of MoGas Pipeline, LLC. “Depending on interest, MoGas may install a parallel pipeline, or ‘looping,’ in the northwestern part of our system to provide up to 75,000 dekatherms per day of additional capacity from the REX and PEPL interconnections. We are also open to discussions on further expansions of capacity at similar rates if shippers show interest.”

