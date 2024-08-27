Mitsubishi Power to supply CCGT hydrogen-ready gas turbine for the Najim industrial steam and electricity cogeneration plant. (Credit: MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.)

Mitsubishi Power has secured an order from Samsung C&T Saudi Arabia to supply an M501JAC combined-cycle (CCGT) hydrogen-ready gas turbine for the 475MW Najim industrial steam and electricity cogeneration plant in Saudi Arabia.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and Japan’s power generation company JERA will develop the new cogeneration plant through a special purpose entity. TAQA will hold a 51% interest, while JERA will own the remaining 49% of the company.

The Najim cogeneration facility will supply electricity and steam to the Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) Strategic Expansion petrochemical complex located in Jubail in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

SATORP is a joint venture between Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) and TotalEnergies.

The petrochemical complex is expected to feature one of the largest mixed-load steam crackers in the Gulf region.

TAQA and JERA achieved the financial closing for the Najim industrial steam and electricity cogeneration plant recently.

TAQA generation business chief business development officer Frank Possmeier said: “TAQA and its partners are pleased to partner with Mitsubishi Power to harness the efficiencies and benefits of its J-class gas turbine technology to drive operational excellence and sustainability in our new plant, which, once operational, will provide highly efficient power and steam for the SATORP Strategic Expansion petrochemical complex.”

According to Mitsubishi Power, the M501JAC will be its first heavy-duty gas turbine assembled in the country at Mitsubishi Power Saudi Arabia’s assembly centre in Dammam.

Mitsubishi Power, which is the power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), said that the JAC turbine has an efficiency rate of more than 64% and is equipped to blend hydrogen with natural gas.

It is anticipated to provide the SATORP Strategic Expansion power plant with flexibility, faster startup times, and load-following capabilities.

Mitsubishi Power has also signed a long-term service agreement with the TAQA- and JERA-led consortium for the provision of parts, repairs, and services.

Mitsubishi Power Middle East and North Africa president Khalid Salem said: “With the provision of Mitsubishi Power’s cutting edge CCGT technology that will be assembled for the first time locally in the Kingdom, we are accelerating our ability to deliver clean, reliable and efficient power generation solutions that support our customers in powering the lives of communities in Saudi Arabia and across the region.”