Missouri American Water to build new service center. (Credit: Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay)

Missouri American Water is beginning construction of a new 10,000 square foot service center in North St. Louis County to better serve customers in the area.

The new service center, located at 9040 Frost Street in Berkeley, will increase efficiency by bringing approximately 50 employees within a 15-minute drive of most customers in North County. This will allow for faster responses to emergency main breaks and reduce travel time to customer service appointments.

“This investment will enhance our ability to provide outstanding service and reliability to our customers, who are at the center of everything we do,” said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. “We carefully chose this location to allow our employees to respond more quickly to water main breaks and other critical customer service needs in North St. Louis County.”

To be completed by year end, the new service center is part of an effort to more strategically locate field operation centers throughout St. Louis County to improve work processes and increase productivity.

“We are glad to see Missouri American Water investing in our community and making this effort to better serve their customers,” said St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, who represents the new service center location. “Customers in North County will benefit from faster response times to their water-related issues when this service center is complete.”

Missouri American Water continues to conduct its work in coordination and compliance with all federal, state and local agencies and directives. As construction begins, Missouri American Water asks customers to continue following social distancing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by keeping at least 6 feet (2 meters) between our employees and customers.

