The Western Australian (WA) Government Approval for a 4Mtpa operation at the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project marks a major milestone for the Project, allowing major site works to commence

Mining Proposal and Works Approval granted for Mining at Kathleen Valley. (Credit: Hans Rohmann from Pixabay)

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) (Liontown or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has achieved another key milestone in the development of its Kathleen Valley Lithium Project (Kathleen Valley or Project) in Western Australia with the approval of the Mining Proposal and Mine Closure Plan for the Project from the WA Department of Mines, Industry, Regulation and Safety (DMIRS).

The Mining Proposal approval, together with the associated but separate Works Approval issued by the WA Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) and other key permits which have already been received, represents the final primary approvals required for the commencement of major site works at Kathleen Valley, located 680km northeast of Perth and 60km north of Leinster.

Major site activities will now commence in line with the Company’s development schedule, with construction expected to ramp up quickly over the remainder of 2022 and into 2023. Completion and commissioning is targeted by the end of Q2 2024.

The Kathleen Valley Project is one of the most significant new long-life lithium projects being constructed anywhere in the world. The initial 2.5Mtpa project will deliver 500ktpa of SC6.0 spodumene concentrate to global markets, with a planned expansion to 4Mtpa/700ktpa of spodumene concentrate within six years.

This will position Liontown to become a leading global lithium producer, delivering spodumene concentrate which is a critical input to the rapidly growing lithium-ion battery and electric vehicle industry worldwide.

The Kathleen Valley project is underpinned by a group of Tier-1 offtake customers including LG Energy Solution, Tesla and Ford.

Source: Company Press Release