Slurry injection disposal site in Howard County now accepting RCRA-exempt oilfield waste streams

Image: Milestone's state-of-the-art slurry injection facility in Big Spring boasts six covered bays and is designed to provide customers with a cost-efficient and environmentally responsible option for their oilfield waste disposal needs. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Milestone Environmental Services (Milestone), an industry leader in oilfield waste disposal services, today announced the opening of its newest facility in the prolific Permian Basin. The Big Spring slurry injection facility in Howard County, serving the northern Midland Basin, is located eight miles north of Big Spring, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 87 and FM 1584.

The Big Spring facility, Milestone’s eighth slurry injection facility in Texas and fifth in the Permian Basin, is now accepting drilling, completion, and production waste streams, as well as providing full-service truck washouts and frac tank washouts.

The opening of Milestone’s Big Spring facility comes on the heels of a successful opening of its first landfill facility in Orla, Texas, earlier this month. Big Spring is the second of three facilities in Milestone’s previously announced 2019 construction plan, and is the continuation of a multi-year infrastructure development plan to build the largest, most environmentally conscious oilfield waste disposal network in the Permian Basin.

“Delivering on our promise, Milestone is committed to positioning our facilities nearby our customers in order to provide them with a cost-efficient and environmentally responsible option for their oilfield waste disposal needs,” said Gabriel Rio, president and CEO. “Our newest facility in Big Spring is conveniently located in close proximity to rig sites in the northern Midland Basin, addressing the demand for waste disposal solutions in this high-producing area.”

Vacuum truck loads of oil-based and water-based muds, flowback, tank bottoms, dirty water, and produced water are now being accepted, and the site is operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Milestone will host a grand opening at the new facility, located at 513 County Road 36A, Luther, TX 79720, on Friday, December 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

