Michelin Mining announced that it has mobilized and successfully completed drilling 3 reverse circulation (RC) holes of approximately 100 metres each on its Rude Creek Gold Project.

Image: A gold mineral. Photo: courtesy of carlos aguilar/Freeimages.com.

Drilling was concentrated in the Northeast Zone, where multiple anomalous gold-in-soil trends were previously identified.

Mineralized intervals have been sampled and submitted for analysis. Analytical results will be announced when they are received. The analytical work will be performed by Bureau Veritas Minerals. All samples are being assayed for gold content and multiple path finder elements. An industry standard quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program consisting of the insertion of certified standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream was used.

The Rude Creek Gold Project, is located within the Dawson Range gold district, 45 km southeast of Newmont Goldcorp’s Coffee orogenic type gold deposit and 80 km southeast of the recent Vertigo discovery and 72 km southeast of the Golden Saddle deposit, both orogenic type gold systems owned by White Gold Corp. The Rude Creek Gold Project is comprised of 204 claims.

