D-series Gas Turbine. (Credit: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd..)

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has secured a contract to deliver two 165MW blast furnace gas (BFG)-fired class gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generating units.

China-based Baotou Iron and Steel Group (Baotou Steel Group), an iron and steel state-owned company, has awarded the contract to MHPS.

The systems, which use M701S (DA) X series gas turbines as a core component, will use the gas that is discharged from the blast furnace (BFG) and coke oven in the steel plant.

The construction of the two power generating units represents the third expansion project for Baotou Steel Group since 2005.

The BFG-fired GTCC generating units comprises gas turbine and heat recovery boiler

The equipment, which is scheduled to be shipped to China in 2021, will be delivered to Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union, a Baotou Steel Group company that is situated in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

MHPS said that the BFG-fired GTCC generating units consists of a gas turbine, heat recovery boiler, steam turbine, power generator, gas compressor, and auxiliary equipment.

The M701S (DA) X series gas turbines will be manufactured at its Takasago Works in Hyogo Prefecture, and will use generators that are made by Mitsubishi Electric.

MHPS said: “Amid global efforts to reduce the burden on the environment, the steel industry is under increasing pressure to curb CO2 emissions.

“BFG-fired GTCC units, which utilize the gas byproducts emitted from steelworks are an effective means to reduce the environmental impact and significantly contribute to efficient energy usage.”

Established in 1954, Baotou Steel Group produces iron, steel, rolled steel products, and rare earths.

Previously, MHPS has delivered the BFG-fired GTCC power generating units to the company for expansion projects in 2005 and has supplied two 150MW class units for each project in 2012.

Recently, the power plant operator, JERA Power Anegasaki has awarded a contract to MHPS to build three new GTCC generation units at the Anegasaki Thermal Power Station located in Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture in Japan.