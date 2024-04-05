Designed to be operated on LNG, the Indonesian combined-cycle, gas turbine power plant is part of the $1.8bn Jawa1 gas-fired IPP project, which also includes a floating storage and regasification unit located in Cilamaya, West Java province, Java Island

The Jawa1 power plant in Indonesia has been built with an investment of around $1.4bn. (Credit: Marubeni Corporation)

Marubeni, Sojitz, and Pertamina (Persero) have started commercial operations of the 1.76GW Jawa1 gas-fired power plant in Indonesia to cater to the West Java region.

Designed to be operated on liquefied natural gas (LNG), the combined-cycle, gas turbine (CCGT) power plant is part of the $1.8bn Jawa1 gas-fired IPP project.

The power plant’s project company is Jawa Satu Power in which Pertamina and Marubeni hold stakes of 40% each, while Sojitz has a 20% stake.

Under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA), the power plant will be supplying the generated electricity to PLN (Persero) to meet the electricity requirements of nearly 4.3 million households.

The larger gas-to-power project also includes a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) located in Cilamaya, West Java province, Java Island.

The FSRU has been built with an investment of around $400m. Its storage capacity of 170,000m3.

Pertamina holds a 26% stake in the FSRU, while Marubeni and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines hold stakes of 20% and 19%, respectively. Sojitz has a 10% stake while others own the remaining 25% in the FSRU.

According to Sojitz, the project is the first gas-to-power facility in Asia with combined power generation and gas-associated units that will drive a reduction in CO2 emissions of 3.3 million tons per year.

Construction on the project began in December 2018.

Marubeni stated: “The Indonesian government and PLN, according to the Electricity Business Plan (RUPTL), are aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by reducing reliance on coal and diesel power generation with high environmental burden.

“As part of this Electricity Business Plan, the Indonesian government and PLN are promoting the transition to gas-fired power plants that use natural gas, including LNG, as a fuel source, while also increasing the percentage of renewable energy.”