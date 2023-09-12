The collaboration will leverage GE Vernova’s expertise in combined cycle power plant integration with carbon capture plants, CARBONCO’s CCUS technology, bp’s global expertise in CCUS, and Jawa 1 and PLN Nusantara’s installed base in Indonesia

GE Vernova to study CCUS value chain in Indonesia. (Credit: Viktor Kiryanov on Unsplash)

GE Vernova and its partners are set to conduct a joint feasibility study on the development of a CCUS value chain and related solutions to decarbonise gas power plants in Indonesia.

Through its Gas Power business, GE Vernova has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Carbonco, BP Berau, PLN Nusantara and Jawa Satu Power (Jawa 1).

Carbonco is focused on decarbonisation solutions, BP Berau operates the Tangguh gas field, PLN Nusantara is a subsidiary of Indonesia’s national utility PLN, and Jawa 1 owns the PLTGU Jawa-1 power station.

The MoU builds on partnership between GE and Carbonco, to explore the integration of CCUS technology with gas power plants in Asia and Oceania regions, announced in October last year.

GE Vernova Gas Power business Asia president and CEO Ramesh Singaram said: “GE Vernova continues to play a crucial role in supporting the advancement of the region’s energy goals, working alongside global and local players such as CARBONCO, bp, PLN Nusantara and Jawa 1.

“We are especially focused on further developing crucial breakthrough energy technologies such as carbon capture, and are pleased that this collaboration will pave the way for a robust value chain that will help address carbon emissions reduction in the power sector and support climate change commitments in Indonesia.”

Under the terms of the agreement, PLN Nusantara, Jawa 1, CARBONCO, bp and GE Vernova will jointly address the entire CCUS value chain.

The companies will work from the implementation of carbon capture technology in gas-fired power plants to the transportation of CO2 to import and export terminals.

In addition, the partners will jointly facilitate the sequestration of captured CO2 at the Tangguh field in Teluk Bintuni, Papua Barat, Indonesia.

The feasibility study aims to gain an in-depth understanding of the development of a CCUS value chain for Indonesia as the hub for the region.

Carbonco CEO Sang Min Lee said: “Being a global player, Carbonco is working tirelessly to transition the region’s power industry towards cleaner energy more efficiently and effectively.

“Working alongside global and local players such as GE Vernova, bp, PLN Nusantara and Jawa1 is vital to ensure our business is on the right track.

“We are confident that today’s agreement will further accelerate our big movement, and Carbonco and GE will continue to assess the global marketplace for tangible projects with the right integration model.”

GE Vernova will leverage its experience in advanced technology and controls to integrate combined cycle power plants with Carbonco’s CCUS technology.

It will lead integration using its expertise in gas combined cycle plant engineering, operability, and plant integration with carbon capture plants.

Carbonco will deploy its technological capabilities and experience in CCUS, building on more than 20 years of experience executing different decarbonisation projects worldwide.

The project is in line with Indonesia’s efforts to boost energy transition towards a lower-carbon future, especially in the power generation sector.

BP gas and low carbon energy Asia Pacific regional president Kathy Wu said: “As an energy company who has been a long-time strategic partner for Indonesia and being the most advanced CCUS hub project in the country, we aim to play an active role in supporting Indonesia to achieve its Net Zero target.

“Together with PLN Nusantara, Jawa 1, GE and CARBONCO, we will pave the way for the decarbonization of Indonesia’s power plants with potential CO2 injection in Tangguh.”