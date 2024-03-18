The NZT Power project is designed to be a fully integrated gas-fired power and carbon capture project to be built in Teesside with an electricity output of up to 860MW and carbon capture capacity of up to two million tonnes of CO2 per year

A consortium led by Technip Energies has been issued a letter of intent from BP for the execution phase of the Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power project) in the UK.

NZT Power, the holding company of the project, is a joint venture between BP and Equinor.

The project’s combined cycle gas turbine electricity generating station will have an output of up to 860MW of electricity. This dispatchable low-carbon power will be adequate to meet the power requirements of up to 1.3 million homes annually.

It is also designed to capture up to two million tonnes of CO2 per year.

Technip Energies’ partners in the consortium are GE Vernova and construction firm Balfour Beatty.

The combined cycle plant will be powered by a GE Vernova 9HA.02 gas turbine, a steam turbine, a generator, and a heat recovery steam generator (HRSG). These will be integrated with a carbon capture plant using Technip Energies’ Canopy by T.EN solution powered by the CANSOLV CO2 capture technology from Shell.

Technip Energies CEO Arnaud Pieton said: “Our selection for the Net Zero Teesside Power project is a testament to Technip Energies growing leadership position as an integrated state-of-the-art CCUS solutions provider.

“By capturing up to two million tonnes of CO2 at a large power plant, we collectively rise to the challenge of scale by providing sustainable and available energy at a large scale. With our partners GE Vernova and Balfour Beatty, we are honoured to contribute to this flagship project that supports bp and the UK in their goal of developing one of the first decarbonised industrial clusters in the world.”

The NZT Power project is also an important part of the Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) East Coast Cluster. It has been identified for potential government funding assistance as an integral part of the UK’s net-zero initiative.

The selection comes after the recent approval of the Development Consent Order by the UK Secretary of State for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.