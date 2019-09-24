Beaumont marks the third consecutive polyethylene plant project for ExxonMobil with a fourth currently under construction in Corpus Christi, Texas

Image: MHIENG completes polyethylene production train for ExxonMobil. Photo: Courtesy of William Picard/FreeImages.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering (MHIENG), together with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America (MHIA), both group companies of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), has completed construction of a large-scale polyethylene production train for Exxon Mobil Corporation in Beaumont, Texas. MHIENG received the order for the plant in 2016. It is located adjacent to ExxonMobil’s existing polyethylene plant, currently in operation, and will produce 650,000 tonnes of polyethylene per year.

MHIENG handled the detailed engineering for the project, as well as the supply and procurement of equipment, and construction support.

ExxonMobil and MHIENG have partnered on similar polyethylene plants, including in Singapore in 2011 and Mont Belvieu, Texas in 2017. Beaumont marks the third consecutive polyethylene plant project for ExxonMobil with a fourth currently under construction in Corpus Christi, Texas, jointly owned with SABIC. In addition to polyethylene plants, MHI Group has a solid track record of providing ExxonMobil with large-scale compressors and turbines for ethylene and liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants.

Demand for chemical plants is strong in the U.S. with increased production of shale gas. MHIENG, in cooperation with MHIA, which is headquartered in Houston, Texas (where major chemical plant customers are concentrated), will continue to build relationships of trust with ExxonMobil and other clients, and actively pursue business in the U.S. chemical plant market.

Source: Company Press Release