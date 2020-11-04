The unit in Vereeniging has provided pumps, spare parts, consumables, and repair services for the mining industry

Metso Outotec divests its operations in Vereeniging, South Africa (Credit:Gerd Altmann from Pixabay )

Consultations evaluating the closure or other alternatives related to former Metso operations in Vereeniging, South Africa, have been concluded. The consultations, initiated by Metso in March 2020, have resulted in the decision to divest the fabrication, machining and assembly operations and close or rearrange the rest of the operations.

“We carefully evaluated all opportunities, with the target to find the best possible option for our customers and employees. Approximately 110 employees will continue with the new local owner in the spare parts manufacturing and repair operations,” says Sami Takaluoma, President, Consumables business area at Metso Outotec.

“To ensure the best value, availability and quality to our customers, the mill linings production as well as pump assembly operations will be transferred to our other manufacturing units with flexible global service capability. We will continue to have some field service and engineering specialists in Vereeniging to ensure a sustainable transition as well as uninterrupted service to our customers,” says Takaluoma.

The unit in Vereeniging has provided pumps, spare parts, consumables, and repair services for the mining industry. The unit has had approximately 200 employees. The decisions made on the Vereeniging site operations are not related to the Metso Outotec combination.

