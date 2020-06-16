The Dona Lake Gold Project is located in the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine

Metals Creek Resources, Mishkeegogamang signs MOU on Dona Lake Gold Property. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (Metals Creek or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the company has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with Mishkeegogamang First Nation. The goal is to establish a long term, mutually beneficial and co-operative relationship based on trust and certainty.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares states, “This MOU is a tangible example of Metals Creek’s commitment to community relations, which affirms our company’s belief that mineral exploration and mining, in addition to creating value for shareholders, can and should be a positive catalyst for environmental stewardship, economic development, and social responsibility. We conduct our business activities in pursuit of these outcomes, and to create shared value with First Nations, host communities and other stakeholder groups. Plans for exploration are well under way and this year the program will incorporate exceptional measures to protect our people and communities from the transmission of COVID-19. The health and safety of our workforce and surrounding communities takes precedence above all else and we will take every precaution necessary.”

The Dona Lake Gold Project was optioned from Newmont Corporation (previously Newmont Goldcorp – see news release dated 13 June 2019) and is located in the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the Town of Pickle Lake. The Property consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map staked claims totaling approximately 1,063 hectares and covers the past producing Dona Lake Mine.

Currently there are four known gold bearing oxide iron formations that host gold mineralization on the Dona Lake Gold Project. It is interpreted that the more pyrrhotite rich sections of the iron formation within the Dona Lake deposit tend to exhibit a strong spatial relationship to increased gold mineralization. This could be a result of pyrrhotite replacing magnetite, decreasing the magnetite content and magnetic signature. With pyrrhotite being highly conductive, modeling of the recently completed airborne will prioritize targets exhibiting strong conductivity and weaker magnetic signatures.

In addition company personnel have been compiling data from the past producing Dona Lake Mine to try and determine what mineralization remains outside the area of selective historic mining. During compilation, it was determined that the deepest hole found to date was drilled approximately 100m below the mine workings of the Main Zone (455m). This hole (455-2) returned a down hole intercept of 4.36 g/t Gold over 21.08 meters indicating the continuation of mineralization at depth below the bottom level (455 Level) of the Dona Lake Mine Main Zone.

A second zone (B Zone), footwall to the Main Zone, was partially drilled off but only saw limited development and test mining and is open at depth with limited drilling along strike. B Zone is defined as a steeply plunging zone with selective historic intersections including 14.17 g/t Au over 15.31 m, 9.9 g/t Au over 10.6 m, 7.85 g/t Au over 5.85m and 12.44 g/t Au over 4.6m.

Drill intercepts in this news release are historical in nature and have not been verified by the company. Reported intercepts are not true widths. At this time there is insufficient data to calculate a true orientation.

Exploration permits have been received for an initial (approximately 1200 meter) drill program. Two shallow holes will test the Main Zone and B Zone and a deep hole to confirm the continuation of mineralization at depth on the Main Zone. Additional planning is currently underway for an upcoming summer prospecting program to follow up on targets generated by the recently flown Airborne including the newly discovered oxide iron formation (See MEK news release December 2, 2019) with similar style mineralization to that of the gold bearing iron formations that host the Dona Lake gold mineralization. A comprehensive soil survey is also in the planning stage for peripheral targets.

Source: Company Press Release