The contract from Saudi Aramco is for EPCI of a production deck module in the Hasbah field and hook-up work in the Karan field

Image: McDermott will provide hook-up and modification works in the Karan field offshore Arabian Gulf. Photo: courtesy of C Morrison from Pixabay.

McDermott International has received a contract from state-owned oil and gas company Saudi Aramco to provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a production deck module (PDM) in the Hasbah field as well as hook-up and modification works in the Karan field offshore Arabian Gulf.

Under the contract, McDermott will provide EPCI of Wellhead PDM for four wells, 6km of 16-inch corrosion-resistant alloy (CRA) cladded flowline, 6.5km of subsea umbilical cable, offshore tie-ins to existing facilities and electrical modifications to existing PDMs.

McDermott Middle East and North Africa senior vice-president Linh Austin said: “This award is confirmation that the McDermott execution model we call the One McDermott Way gives clients confidence that we consistently deliver quality.”

McDermott to carry out fabrication work for the project at its Jebel Ali yard

The firm plans to carry out the engineering of the project in Saudi Arabia and fabrication at its Jebel Ali yard in the UAE. Fabrication is planned to commence in the second quarter of 2020.

The Karan gas field is located in water depths of 40m to 60m offshore of the Arabian Gulf.

Owned and operated by Saudi Aramco, the Karan field was discovered in April 2006 and commenced gas production in July 2011.

The field reservoirs are located in Khuff formations of the Permian and Triassic ages while the gross thickness of the formations is up to 1,000ft. The depth of the formation ranges of the field is between 10,500ft and 13,700ft.

The Karan field has design production capacity of 1.8 billion cubic feet of non-associated gas a day (bcf/d).

The Hasbah Field is located in the Arabian Gulf, approximately 150km northeast of Jubail in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, McDermott secured EPCI contracts from Saudi Aramco pertaining to the Marjan field located in the Arabian Gulf.

The scope of one contract includes the design, procurement, fabrication, and installation, testing and pre-commissioning of the TP-10 tie-in platform, six gas lift topside modules and related pipeline and subsea cables.

The second contract for the Marjan field will see the company provide a full suite of EPCI services for upgrading two existing platforms associated with the installation of related equipment for electrical submersible pumps (ESPs), among others.