The company will be responsible for the relocation of control rooms in Zuluf GOSP 4 and Marjan GOSP 2 and 3 offshore Saudi Arabia

Image: Saudi Aramco awards another EPCI contract to McDermott for Marjan and Zuluf fields. Photo: courtesy of C Morrison/Pixabay.

McDermott International has won a contract from Saudi Aramco to provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services for the offshore Saudi Arabian fields Marjan and Zuluf.

The company did not disclose the value of the contract but said that it was in the $50-250m (£39.19-195.93m).

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for providing full suite of EPCI services for the relocation of control rooms in Zuluf gas/oil separation plant 4 (GOSP 4) and Marjan GOSP 2 and 3. As part of this, McDermott will work on the fabrication of new control rooms, new jacket members and boat landings, and also on upgrading all control systems as needed.

The project will be fully carried out from McDermott’s Al Khobar office and Dammam fabrication facility with the company to begin the work immediately.

McDermott Middle East and North Africa senior vice president Linh Austin said: “McDermott’s extensive history with Saudi Aramco and our commitment to the continued growth of Saudi Arabia’s energy sector is reflected in this award.

“We have a long track record of executing similar upgrade projects and believe that by working closely with our clients we can offer industry leading solutions which are suited to this evolving market segment.”

Saudi Aramco is developing the Zuluf field in the Arabian Gulf to draw 600MBCD of Arab heavy crude oil. In April 2018, the company awarded Jacobs Engineering Group the engineering and project management services contract for setting up onshore central processing facilities (CPFs) for the Zuluf field development.

Previous contracts for McDermott from Saudi Aramco

In early 2018, Saudi Aramco gave an EPCI services contract to McDermott for the construction of a single well observation platform at the Zuluf field.

About a year later, the company bagged two EPCI contracts from Saudi Aramco for the Marjan field in the Arabian Gulf. One of the contracts involves design, procurement, fabrication, and installation, testing and pre-commissioning of the TP-10 tie-in platform, six gas lift topside modules and associated pipeline and subsea cables.

Under the other contract, the company is providing a full suite of EPCI services for upgrading two existing platforms associated with the installation of related equipment for electrical submersible pumps (ESPs) and space for a high integrity pressure protection system (HIPPS) to be installed in the future apart from subsea composite cable lay and topside cable tie-ins.