The company is already responsible for the EPCI of the SURF equipment for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project in West Africa

Image: The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project is located on the maritime border of Mauritania and Senegal, West Africa. Image courtesy of BP p.l.c.

McDermott International has won a fabrication subcontract for the subsea production system (SPS) for BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project, located offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

The scope of work under the contract includes project management, fabrication engineering, procurement, pre-assembly, fabrication, acceptance tests, and system-integration tests.

The company did not disclose the contract value but indicated it to be in the $1m-$50m range.

McDermott said that the contract-related work is slated to commence in the third quarter of 2019 and is likely to be finished by the third quarter of 2020 at its fabrication facility in Batam, Indonesia.

McDermott’s other contract for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project

In March 2019, McDermott alongside Baker Hughes was awarded subsea equipment contracts for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project. McDermott’s role in the contract is the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF), under a contract worth $500-750m.

Fabrication of the pipeline structures and riser structure for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Project, under the previous contract, is also being executed by the company at its Batam facility.

McDermott Asia Pacific senior vice president Ian Prescott said: “This award reflects the value of holistic project planning to get the best outcomes for the project and the customer.

“Fabrication for both the SPS and subsea, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) scope for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project will now be undertaken in McDermott’s yard in Batam, which enables a fast-tracked fabrication schedule to be delivered.”

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project is an offshore gas development in the constituent Tortue and Ahmeyim fields aimed at tapping into an estimated 15 trillion cubic feet of gas in place.

BP and its partners – Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMHPM sanctioned the offshore gas project in December 2018. Stretching over the C-8 block off the shore of Mauritania and also the Saint-Louis Profond block offshore Senegal, the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project is due to begin production in 2022.

The offshore gas project will produce gas from an ultra-deepwater subsea system and a mid-water floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.