McDermott secures EPFC contract for six crude oil storage tanks in US. (Credit: Pixabay/georgiusevenson)

US-based engineering solutions provider, McDermott International has secured a contract to provide engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction (EPFC) services for six crude oil storage tanks in Texas, US.

McDermott said that the storage tanks will be part of an energy infrastructure project, which connects the Permian Basin in West Texas to the Texas Gulf Coast.

Among the six floating roof crude oil tanks, four will have 500,000bbl of capacity each and two with 250,000bbl capacity each.

Engineering, procurement and fabrication works of the project will be carried out at McDermott’s Houston Fairbanks office and fabrication facility.

The project will be carried out by CB&I Storage Solutions.

CB&I Storage Solutions senior vice president Cesar Canals said: “We have a strong track record of providing world-class storage solutions for major energy infrastructure projects all over the world.

“This new award is a testament to our service offerings and capabilities, including our vast experience in engineering, fabricating and constructing complex, large-scale storage tanks.”

Other projects of McDermott

Recently, McDermott has been awarded a large SURF, transportation and installation contract for the Ruby project, offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

The company will provide transportation and installation (T&I) services along with pre-commissioning of one jacket and topsides for the Ruby project.

The Ruby field, located in the Block 3(a) development area of Trinidad and Tobago, is estimated to hold recoverable 2C resources of 13.2 million barrels of oil (100% basis) and 274 billion cubic feet of natural gas (100% basis).

In January this year, McDermott had secured approval from Beowulf Energy and Preem to begin the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase of Residue Oil Conversion (ROCC) project at the Preem refinery in Lysekil, Sweden.

The approval was obtained from Beowulf Energy and Preem to execute the FEED phase, which will be performed from the company’s downstream centres in The Hague, The Netherlands and Brno, Czech Republic.