Key results from individual samples include 10.5g/t gold and 33.6g/t silver from sample 1871515. Credit: RHJPhtotos/Shutterstock.com.

A2Gold has reported assay results from recent surface channel sampling at the Blackrock target, part of its Eastside Gold-Silver Project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, US.

The sampling, conducted within the Castle Zone at the southern end of the Eastside land package, recorded gold grades as high as 10.5 grams per tonne (g/t) and silver up to 74.7g/t.

Assays from the programme confirmed the presence of high-grade gold and silver mineralisation at the surface.

The company stated that these findings suggest the area could contain a higher-grade epithermal vein system within the broader Castle Zone.

The mineralised veins found in Paleozoic basement rocks were not the main focus of earlier drilling.

Key results from individual samples include 10.5g/t gold and 33.6g/t silver from sample 1871515, described as a banded quartz vein in Paleozoic rock.

Sample 1871516 returned 5.63g/t gold and 68.7g/t silver, while sample 1871510 yielded 0.59g/t gold and 74.6g/t silver.

The channel sampling identified epithermal quartz vein features such as banded and massive quartz, as well as quartz-after-calcite blade textures.

These features are associated with low-sulfidation epithermal systems.

A2Gold is currently undertaking a seven-hole, 2,500m diamond core drilling programme aimed at evaluating both volcanic-hosted mineralisation and potential higher-grade, basement-hosted vein targets.

According to the company, the current inferred resource at the Castle Zone is estimated at 314,000oz of gold at an average grade of 0.49g/t gold.

This resource estimate does not yet include the Blackrock target or any silver resources.

A2Gold CEO Peter Gianulis said: “The Blackrock sampling results are highly encouraging because they show high-grade gold and silver mineralisation right at surface within the Castle Zone, including results of up to 10.5g/t gold and 74.7g/t silver.

“These results reinforce our view that Eastside is not simply a large gold-silver system but a district with multiple opportunities to identify higher-grade zones within its broader mineralised footprint.

“Importantly, Blackrock fits directly into the evolution of our exploration strategy at Eastside. While Eastside already hosts a significant resource base, our current focus is increasingly aimed at identifying and drilling the higher-grade feeder structures that may have driven mineralisation throughout the system.”