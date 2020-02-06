The company has secured a large SURF, transportation and installation contract for the Ruby project

The Ruby field lies around 45km off the north-eastern coast of Trinidad (Credit: Freeimages/QR9iudjz0)

US-based engineering solutions provider, McDermott International has been awarded a large SURF, transportation and installation contract for the Ruby project, offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

Australian resources company, BHP has awarded the contract to provide subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) for the project.

Under the contract, McDermott will also provide transportation and installation (T&I) services along with pre-commissioning of one jacket and topsides for the Ruby Project.

Located in the Block 3(a) development area of Trinidad and Tobago, the Ruby field lies around 45km off the north-eastern coast of Trinidad.

The project field is estimated to hold recoverable 2C resources of 13.2 million barrels of oil (100% basis) and 274 billion cubic feet of natural gas (100% basis).

McDermott’s DLV 2000 will transport and install the flowlines and platform to the Ruby field

McDermott North, Central and South America senior vice president Mark Coscio said: “We are pleased to support BHP in this new contract that continues to build on our successful track record in Trinidad.

“The combination of heavy lift and pipelay capabilities of McDermott’s Derrick Lay Vessel (DLV) 2000 are best suited for this project as it can efficiently transport and install both the flowlines and platform.”

The firm will perform the engineering and project management services of the project in Houston with support from the company’s Mexico City office.

The DLV 2000, a derrick lay vessel of McDermott will transport and install the flowlines and platform at the Ruby field.

McDermott has scheduled to begin work on the project immediately and is expected to be complete it in August this year.

The firm had also implemented a similar installation project for the BP Trinidad & Tobago (BPTT) Angelin project last year.

In January last year, the firm secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Cassia Compression Project located offshore Trinidad from BP Trinidad & Tobago (BPTT).