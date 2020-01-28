The contract will be executed from the company’s downstream centres in The Hague, The Netherlands and Brno, Czech Republic

The preliminary FEED work for the project was executed by McDermott. Credit: Pixabay/LEEROY Agency.

McDermott International has secured approval to begin the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase of Residue Oil Conversion (ROCC) project at the Preem refinery in Lysekil, Sweden.

The firm has secured approval from Beowulf Energy and Preem to execute the FEED phase, which will be performed from the company’s downstream centres in The Hague, The Netherlands and Brno, Czech Republic.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin immediately and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

The FEED phase follows an earlier technology license agreement between McDermott-Chevron joint venture (JV) Chevron Lummus Global (CLG) and Beowulf Energy in 2017 to license the LC-SLURRY technology.

McDermott said that the contract marks the first LC-SLURRY technology license since adding the maximum residue conversion technology to the CLG portfolio.

McDermott previously awarded FEED for Preem refinery’s hydrocracker project

Previously, McDermott worked at the Preem refinery on a FEED and Engineering, Procurement, Construction management (EPCm) contract for the hydrocracker project, which was also based on CLG technology.

McDermott Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian senior vice president Tareq Kawash said: “Building on the CLG license for its state of the art LC-SLURRY technology, McDermott is proud to continue supporting Beowulf Energy and working at the Preem refinery with the development of the FEED phase for the ROCC project.

”The award of this next phase is a testament to McDermott’s unique ability to leverage its pull through capabilities to deliver execution certainty to our customers.”

McDermott said that its Lummus Technology is a major licensor of proprietary petrochemicals, refining, gasification and gas processing technologies, and a provider of proprietary catalysts and related engineering services.

In September last year, McDermott secured a FEED contract from Posco International for the Shwe Phase 3 gas field development which is located 70km offshore Myanmar.