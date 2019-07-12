McDermott International announced it has been awarded a sizeable contract by Qatar Petroleum (QP) to carry out front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for offshore wellhead platforms, pipelines and cables associated with the North Field Expansion (NFE) project.

Image: McDermott secures offshore engineering contract from Qatar Petroleum. Photo: Courtesy of David Mark from Pixabay.

The scope includes the design of four offshore trunk lines with intra-field pipelines, eight wellhead platforms and power and fiber optic (PFO) subsea cable rings. The FEED contract will be executed from McDermott’s Doha offices, with drafting to be executed in Chennai.

Work on the project will begin immediately, and the contract award will be reflected in McDermott’s second quarter 2019 backlog. McDermott defines a sizeable contract as between USD $1 million and USD $50 million.

Source: Company Press Release.