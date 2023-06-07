Upon its completion, the Egyptian onshore wind project is expected to generate 47,790GWh of renewable energy annually and bring down nearly 9% of the country’s annual carbon emissions by eliminating 23.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year

Masdar and partners signed an agreement to secure land for the $10bn onshore wind farm in Egypt. (Credit: MASDAR)

Masdar, Infinity Power, and Hassan Allam Utilities have signed an agreement with Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority to secure land to build the previously announced 10GW onshore wind farm in Egypt.

The Egyptian onshore wind farm, which is expected to be among the largest wind facilities in the world, represents a project value of more than $10bn.

Upon its completion, the onshore wind project is expected to generate 47,790GWh of renewable energy annually.

Besides, the facility will bring down nearly 9% of the country’s annual carbon emissions by eliminating 23.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

UAE Industry and Advanced Technology Minister, Masdar chairman, and COP28 President-designate Sultan Al Jaber said: “This 10GW onshore wind project is set to be one of the largest wind farms in the world, and largest on the African continent.

“It is a sign of the strong partnership between the UAE and Egypt, with great potential to create jobs, cut emissions and power homes with clean electricity at competitive economical costs.”

According to Masdar, the onshore wind project will help Egypt in achieving its strategic goal of sourcing 42% of its energy from renewables by the end of this decade.

Furthermore, the Egyptian wind farm will facilitate an estimated $5bn of savings in annual natural gas costs each year for the North African country, said Masdar.

The memorandum of understanding to develop the onshore wind project was signed between Masdar, Infinity Power, and Hassan Allam Utilities in November 2022. It took place on the sidelines of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Infinity Power is a joint venture between Masdar and Egyptian renewable energy developer Infinity.

The onshore wind farm will help generate as many as 100,000 jobs, said Masdar.

Direct employment in the construction stage of the wind facility is projected at nearly 30,000. Post-construction, about 3,200 jobs will be added to handle the operation and maintenance of the project.