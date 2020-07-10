Throughout the duration of the project Mammoet transported 239 items from the jetty to site, with a combined weight of 84,905t, and installed 154 items with a combined weight of 68,415t

Mammoet transports world’s largest single train petroleum refinery. (Credit: Mammoet)

Sourced globally and consisting of multiple shipments, these components were delivered to the purpose-built Dangote Quay Lekki in Lagos. They were then transported to the project site. Prior to installation, the components were stored temporarily on freshly paved Enviro-Mat; Mammoet’s innovative and sustainable solution for native soil improvement, which was deployed to provide the main crane hard stands.

To optimize the construction process and schedule and ensure the highest levels of construction uptime, Mammoet has drawn on its diverse fleet of heavy lifting and transport equipment. This has included conventional trailers and trucks, SPMTs, plus mobile and crawler cranes ranging in capacity from 250t to 1,600t.

In addition, Mammoet brought two of its largest super heavy lift ring cranes with lifting capacities up to 5,000t – the PTC 200 DS and PT 50 – to bring maximum efficiencies to the execution of the project. Their lifting capacity, combined with a long reach and a small footprint, enabled more efficient approaches to lifting and installing heavy and oversized components, such as a3,000t regenerator – the heaviest item ever transported over a public road in Africa and a 2,000t crude column – the largest crude column in the world.

Throughout the duration of the project Mammoet transported 239 items from the jetty to site, with a combined weight of 84,905t, and installed 154 items with a combined weight of 68,415t.

Over 100 Mammoet professionals worked on this project for around two years adhering to the strictest safety standards – ensuring transportation and installation activities were efficiently scheduled and safely executed. Precise planning and thorough coordination were crucial to minimize delays and additional costs, maximizing the project’s efficiency.

During the project, Mammoet and its partner in Nigeria – Northridge Engineering, contributed to thelocal community by ensuring that the operations created value and opportunities by supporting local employment, training and encouraging local businesses to be part of the supply chain. 54 local employees were crucial to this work, covering a range of skills including SPMT operators, crane riggers and drivers. Mammoet also subcontracted work to 43 Nigerian businesses throughout its two years on site.

Paul van Gelder, CEO Mammoet commented: “We are very honored that the Dangote Group entrusted us with the entire heavy lifting and transport scope for one of the most significant projects in Nigeria and the West Africa region.”

“I am very proud of what our strong, driven team have achieved. They delivered an exceptional performance. This project proves our commitment and focus to realizing the most efficient and cost-effective approaches for our clients. Once again, we have demonstrated that Mammoet provides smarter, safer and stronger solutions for any heavy lifting or transport challenge, anywhere in the world.” he added.

Dangote refinery is a 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) integrated refinery and petrochemical project under construction in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria. It will be Africa’s biggest petroleum refinery and the world’s biggest single-train facility. Once onstream, the refinery will increase the country’s oil exports and reduce its reliance on imports of petroleum products, thereby boosting economic growth in Nigeria and generating thousands of jobs.

Source: Company Press Release