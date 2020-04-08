The installation of the wind turbines has been completed three days before the country introduced restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Mainstream Renewable Power (MRP) has announced the completion of the installation of 48 wind turbine at the 110MW Perdekraal East wind farm project in South Africa.

Mainstream Renewable Power (MRP) has announced the completion of the installation of 48 wind turbine at the 110MW Perdekraal East wind farm project in South Africa.

The wind farm is located within the Witzenberg Local Municipality, in the Western Cape and covering an area of 3055 hectares.

Mainstream construction project manager Glenn Hobson said: “We expected to only complete this major milestone on April 6, so considering the current pandemic, the early completion is an unexpected blessing as we hadn’t anticipated the full impact of the COVID-19 virus.

“Whilst operational wind farms are classified as essential services, being part of the country’s electricity production, supply and maintenance category, the ongoing construction of Perdekraal East Wind Farm has, of necessity, temporarily ceased operations.”

Wind farm will generate approximately 368.8 GWh/year of clean electricity per year

Once operational, the wind farm will generate approximately 368.8 GWh/year of renewable energy annually and is estimated to supply clean electricity to power around 111,118 South African homes er year.

The Perdekraal East wind farm will offset about 410,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually when compared to traditional fossil fuel power plants.

Concor and Conco Consortium were the construction contractors for the project, while Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy was the supplier of the wind turbines.

In March, Lekela Power, a joint venture of Actis Capital and Mainstream Renewable Power, started construction on the 250MW West Bakr wind project in Egypt.

The project is part of Lekela’s portfolio of wind projects across Senegal, Ghana and South Africa.