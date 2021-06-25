Commissioning activities at Okvau are well advanced and have initially focussed on the processing of oxide ore from crusher to the SAG mill

Maiden Gold Pour at the Okvau Gold Mine. (Credit: nettetal10 from Pixabay.)

Emerald Resources NL (ASX: EMR) (“Emerald”) is pleased to advise that it has commissioned the gold room and poured first gold at its 100% owned 1.14Moz Okvau Gold Mine.

Two gold bars weighing a combined 8.6kg were produced during the three day commissioning of the gold room.

Emerald’s Chairman, Simon Lee AO, said:

“I share absolute pride and the sense of achievement with our unwavering staff, trusted contractors and suppliers in Australia and Cambodia who have battled unprecedented challenges to remain categorically focused on meeting our target of commissioning and first gold production from the Okvau gold mine on time and on budget.”

“This could not be achieved without the leadership of our experienced executive and management team led by Managing Director Morgan Hart and Executive Director, Mick Evans and the support from the Government of Cambodia and its people. We are truly lucky to operate in a country steeped in traditions and wonderful people.”

Emerald’s Managing Director, Morgan Hart, said:

“The first gold pour is a major milestone for both the Company and for Cambodia as the project becomes the first modern large scale mine to operate in the country. This marks the creation of a new industry for Cambodia bringing opportunities and benefits for the people of Cambodia.”

“Construction activities have remained on budget and the first gold pour has remained on schedule despite the logistical challenges brought on by the global pandemic. It is a testament to the skill and experience of the team we have assembled on site throughout this process.”

“First gold doré production at Okvau is a significant achievement for Emerald, as whilst it continues commissioning activities ramping up to full production, it has successfully transitioned to the ranks of an international gold miner.”

Commissioning activities at Okvau are well advanced and have initially focussed on the processing of oxide ore from crusher to the SAG mill, and through the CIL tanks, stripping circuits and detox circuit. The focus will now shift to commissioning the fine grind float circuit and adding higher grade sulphide ore to the process plant over coming weeks as the Okvau Gold Project ramps up to full production.

The Company maintains its guidance that the production at the Okvau Gold Project is forecast to be 100,000oz to 110,000oz per annum in line with the Company’s Definitive Feasibility Study releases on 1 May 2017 and subsequently updated on 26 November 2019.

Source: Company Press Release