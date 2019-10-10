Maersk Achiever will mobilise to Brazil following the completion of another mooring lines replacement project offshore West Africa

Image: Maersk Supply Service will provide an integrated mooring lines life extension solution. Photo: Courtesy of A. P. MOLLER - MAERSK.

Maersk Supply Service will provide an integrated mooring lines life extension solution for Shell’s FPSO Fluminense, including project management, engineering, interface management and offshore execution off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

“This is an important milestone for Maersk Supply Service both locally in Brazil, and globally as we continue to grow our integrated solutions business. From the start of the engineering phase, we have set up a centralised project team together with our customer to ensure seamless alignment,” says Head of Integrated Solutions, Olivier Trouve.

With the offshore phase expected to commence in December, the project includes heading control of the FPSO, replacement of mooring lines, as well as installation and hook up of the new mooring components. Maersk Achiever, along with one to two Maersk L-class anchor handling tug supply vessels, will mobilise to Brazil following the completion of another mooring lines replacement project offshore West Africa.

“We look forward to demonstrating how our ability to plan and execute the full range of scopes required for FPSO moorings maintenance, supplying all vessels from our large in-house fleet, can help reduce risk and optimise operations for our customers,” continues Olivier Trouve.

“Through our 40-year’s history in Brazil and ambitious focus on local content, Maersk Supply Service is determined to continue to play a significant role in the country. We believe our integrated solutions business, incl. our towing and mooring capabilities, offer fantastic opportunities for growth in the near future,” says Managing Director for Maersk Supply Service in Latin America Rafael Thome.

Source: Company Press Release