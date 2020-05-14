The first of the two CSOV is planned to enter into a firm charter period of 11 years starting from the first quarter of 2022

MacGregor to supply offshore wind service vessels for Østensjø’s Edda Wind fleet. (Credit: Pixabay/Bente Jønsson .)

Cargotec’s subsidiary MacGregor has secured equipment orders for four offshore wind service vessels that will expand the fleet of Edda Wind.

The firm said two of the equipment packages were awarded by the Spanish Astilleros Gondán, which is constructing the zero emission prepared commissioning service operation vessels (CSOV) for Edda Wind.

The first CSOV is planned to enter into a firm charter period of 11 years starting from the first quarter of 2022.

According to Cargotec, the CSOV will be equipped with a Horizon all-electric walk-to-work gangway, along with the largest integrated passenger lift ever fitted to a wind service vessel.

Østensjø Rederi chief project officer Egil Arne Skare said: “Østensjø Rederi is committed to continuously advancing the development of environmentally sustainable technologies, and MacGregor’s energy efficient equipment will contribute to improving the overall efficiency of Edda Wind’s newbuildings.”

MacGregor also secured orders for Edda Wind’s second generation Service Operation Vessels

Astilleros Balenciaga, which is constructing Edda Wind’s second generation Service Operation Vessels (SOV), has awarded the other two equipment packages to MacGregor. The SOV are also prepared for zero-emission hydrogen fuel.

The first of the two service operation vessels are planned to enter into service on a 15-year charter agreement in the second quarter of 2022.

The SOVs will also be equipped with a Horizon all-electric walk-to-work gangway system and 3 tonne Colibri 3D motion compensated crane.

Egil Arne Skare added: “Providing low emission service vessels is not just about selecting the most energy efficient equipment, it’s the combination of the equipment and our collective experience that will give these ships an environmentally sound operational profile.”

MacGregor added the Horizon walk-to-work gangway and Colibri 3D cranes to its portfolio through the acquisition of TTS last year.