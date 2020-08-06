Mace will manage the design, supply, installation and commissioning of rooftop solar electricity generation systems at six locations

Mace has been chosen by West Berkshire Council to provide services for solar scheme. (Credit: Mace Group)

Mace, the international consultancy and construction company, has been chosen by West Berkshire Council to provide project management services for an exciting solar energy scheme in the region.

Under the commission, Mace will manage the design, supply, installation and commissioning of rooftop photovoltaic (solar) electricity generation systems at six locations across West Berkshire. The pilot project is expected to generate around 600,000kWh of energy and reduce carbon emissions by 270 tonnes a year, with the hope that it will serve as a catalyst for further opportunities across the district.

The scheme forms an integral part of the council’s wider plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, and is the first of its kind in the UK, being delivered by the council as part of a Community Municipal Investment (CMI), which offers residents a unique way of investing directly into district’s green energy future.

Mace secured the project management role through the Crown Commercial Services Heat Networks and Electricity Generation Assets (HELGA) framework.

Mace will bring a holistic approach to the project, using its blend of project management capabilities, energy sector expertise and own corporate commitment to achieving net zero carbon.

The win is the latest in a string of successes for Mace’s energy and utilities team and follows the recent announcement of our role as the Programme Management Office (PMO) delivery partner for Thames Water.

Javid Khaliq, Business Unit Director for Energy & Utilities at Mace, said:

“As an organisation with our own progressive environmental aspirations, the impact this project will have on reducing carbon emissions makes it an especially pleasing win for Mace, and I’m delighted that we are able to help West Berkshire Council work towards its carbon neutrality ambitions.

“This project serves as further evidence of Mace’s capabilities in the renewable energy space and is a symbol of our commitment to driving forwards green solutions that benefit not just the environment, but the communities that live there.”

Source: Company Press Release