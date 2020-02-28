Østerild in Nordjylland, Denmark, offers leading renewable energy companies perfect testing grounds and conditions with close proximity to the windswept coast

MacArtney tests new renewable energy tool concept and prototype for Siemens Gamesa. (Credit: MacArtney A/S.)

After a successful Site Acceptance Test at landmark test centre, Østerild, the new SG 11.0-193 DD Horizontal Single Blade Mounting tool is ready for market.

Østerild in Nordjylland, Denmark, offers leading renewable energy companies perfect testing grounds and conditions with close proximity to the windswept coast. Recently expanded by the Danish Government to nine test stands, of which Siemens Gamesa own two, Østerild also offers the general public a look inside this forward-thinking industry.

Working with Siemens Gamesa, MacArtney has established their position as a trusted advisor and solution provider for essential wind turbine development projects through a rigorous design cycle including concept development, 3D modelling, destructive testing, optimising and future-proofing for equipment and application.

Using the proven SG 8.0-167 DD, the new SG 11.0-193 DD HSBM tool has graduated through the design stages and recently completed its Site Acceptance Test at Østerild, passing with flying colours. Featuring turnkey technology, the SG 11.0-193 DD Horizontal Single Blade Mounting tool (HSBM) will be ready for immediate market use and is already preapproved for a significant German Wind Farm project.

Designed and tested to provide quick and effective installation, the new SG 11.0-193 DD tool aligns the nacelle hub and allows for the horizontal mounting of each blade. Speaking in more detail about the development and challenges of the SG 11.0-193 DD, MacArtney’s Project Manager commented:

“Rotation of the hub of the nacelle for single blade installation is a critical and essential operation for the Direct Drive Turbine blade installation required offshore. This was achieved by creating the physical workspace needed in a controlled environment, and the HSBM tool establishes a solid foundation for this function and operation.

The development of the SG 11.0-193 DD factored in dynamic implications including physical dimension constraints, transport and mobility requirements, safety and ergonomic solutions.

The MacArtney team met these challenges with innovation and professionalism; the successful outcome demonstrates this. A result that was also achieved due to combined and positive teamwork between MacArtney and Siemens Gamesa.”

Source: Company Press Release