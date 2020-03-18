The contract is expected to generate revenue of approximately $38M over the 8-month term of the project

MACA wins contract for Corunna Downs Iron Ore Project. (Credit: Shutterbug75 from Pixabay)

MACA Limited (MLD:ASX) (‘MACA’ ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce the award of the “Public Road Upgrade and Access Road Works’ at the Corunna Downs Iron Ore Project for Atlas Iron Pty Ltd (Atlas). The project is located 33 km South of Marble Bar in the Pilbara region, Western Australia.

The contract is expected to generate revenue of approximately $38M over the 8-month term of the project. The scope of works includes the upgrade of a 22km section of public road and the development of 13km of Access Road. At its peak the project will employ approximately 80 people. The project is expected to commence in the June quarter for completion this calendar year.

MACA has a long-standing working relationship with Atlas having previously provided services at the Pardoo, Mt Dove, Abydos and Wodgina operations. MACA is currently providing Crushing Services for Atlas at its Mount Webber Operations.

MACA CEO Mike Sutton said ‘MACA is delighted to have been awarded these early Civil works for Atlas demonstrating the civil capability within our end to end mining service offering. We look forward to being part of the successful development of Corunna Downs and continuing our long-standing relationship with Atlas.’

Separately, MACA also advises it has received notice of a 12 month extension to its Eastern Ridge Mobile Crushing contract for BHP extending the project to April 2021.

Source: Company Press Release