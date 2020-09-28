Relevant authorities are being notified and the Company will be cooperating fully in the investigation of this tragic incident

The Neves-Corvo mine is located in Portugal. (Credit: Alexandre Vieira/Wikipedia)

Lundin Mining is deeply saddened to report that a fatal accident occurred at its Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal on Friday, September 25, 2020. The incident occurred during underground mining operations. No other personnel were injured in the incident and the scene has been secured. All underground mining operations have been suspended.

“Everyone at Lundin Mining is shocked and saddened by this tragic accident and the death of our colleague. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this very difficult time,” said Marie Inkster, President and CEO of Lundin Mining, adding “Our immediate focus is on the welfare of the employee’s family, as well as our employees and contractors who have been affected by the incident, to ensure that everyone involved is properly supported.”

Relevant authorities are being notified and the Company will be cooperating fully in the investigation of this tragic incident. The Company will issue further statements and provide additional information as appropriate.

Source: Company Press Release