Construction on the project in south-west Queensland is scheduled to commence this month

The Columboola solar project will be built between Chinchilla and Miles in south-west Queensland. (Credit: The State of Queensland)

UK-based developer Luminous Energy has divested its 162MW Columboola solar project in Queensland, Australia, to South Korea-based firm Hana Financial Investment.

Construction on the project between Chinchilla and Miles in south-west Queensland is scheduled to commence this month.

Luminous Energy has also announced the financial close of the project, which is expected to create 400 jobs.

Queensland Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said: “Queensland has an economic plan for post-COVID recovery and affordable, reliable energy supply underpins that plan.

“That plan includes investing in traditional infrastructure and supporting the renewables industry because that supports jobs.

“With the government’s new renewable energy zone initiative for South-West Queensland, Columboola is set to be followed by ongoing new renewable energy projects and jobs.”

“Queensland is forecast to reach 20 per cent renewable generation this year and projects like this continue to drive us to our target of 50 per cent by 2030.”

CS Energy to purchase 100% power from Columboola solar project

The power generated by the solar project will be sold to CS Energy, under a power purchase agreement signed with Luminous Energy. It will generate clean power required to power equivalent of 100,000 homes.

CS Energy CEO Andrew Bills CS Energy said: “Through this PPA CS Energy continues to diversify our portfolio and offer our retail customers renewable generation as part of their energy supply.

“We’re excited to facilitate further renewable energy development in Queensland and help move the state closer to achieving its goal of 50 per cent renewables by 2030.”

Stirling and Wilson serve as EPC contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year.