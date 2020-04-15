L&T will be responsible for the design, construction, operation, maintenance and transfer of water supply systems in the Indian state of Karnataka

L&T Construction secures EPC contracts from KUIDFC for water supply systems in India. (Credit: Pixabay/LoggaWiggler)

Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) water & effluent treatment business has won three engineering procurement construction (EPC) contracts from the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC).

Under the contract, L&T will be responsible for the design, construction, operation, maintenance and transfer of water supply systems in Hubballi – Dharwada, Kalaburagi and Belagavi cities of Indian state Karnataka.

The projects, which are largely funded by the World Bank, aim to deliver continuous pressurized water supply to the customers and achieve the Non-Revenue Water (NRW) target by developing a suitable water infrastructure and utility improvements to reduce losses.

The scope of contract includes the design and construction of intake structures, water treatment plants, overhead service reservoirs, raw / clear water transmission and distribution pipelines, ground level storage reservoirs, pump houses, meter installation at house connections.

The firm will also provide other associated electromechanical, instrumentation and automation works that include operation and maintenance.

L&T Construction secures EPC contract from Tiruchirappalli City

L&T Construction said: “Some of the biggest EPC projects in the water management arena in India, these orders reaffirm the credentials of the WET Business as the country’s foremost builders of vital water infrastructure.

“The Business is presently executing several other landmark water management projects across the country, in consonance with the Government’s vision to improve water use efficiency for domestic water supply.”

Furthermore, Tiruchirappalli City has awarded an EPC contract to L&T Construction to ‘Provide an Underground Sewerage scheme to added areas of Tiruchirappalli City Corporation Phase III’.

Under the contract, L&T will be responsible for setting up sewer pipelines, construction of RCC manholes, pumping and lifting stations and providing sewer connections to households.

Recently, L&T’s water & effluent treatment business has secured a contract for the Al Dhakhlia Water Transmission System in Oman.