With these new contracts, Longroad’s managed portfolio has grown from 0 to 1.9 GW in two years and now consists of nine wind projects and over 400 solar projects

Image: Longroad has bagged the Idaho wind farm services deal. Photo: courtesy of David Mark/Pixabay.

Longroad Energy Services, LLC, an affiliate of Longroad Energy Holdings, LLC, a US-based renewable energy developer, owner and operator, announced today execution of long-term asset management and operations oversight agreements for the Idaho Wind Partners (IWP) project near Twin Falls, ID. Longroad was selected by IWP’s owner DIF Capital Partners (“DIF”) to provide services for the project. With these new contracts, Longroad’s managed portfolio has grown from 0 to 1.9 GW in two years and now consists of nine wind projects and over 400 solar projects.

“Longroad is pleased to expand our strong relationship with DIF to now include four large wind projects totaling nearly 700 MW of generation capacity in Idaho and Oklahoma. We are driven to achieve and exceed DIF’s expected investment returns by bringing our experienced asset management, operations and technical teams to bear on these projects. Our track record and experience in managing complex renewable energy assets appealed to DIF and we are proud to add IWP to our growing portfolio of managed wind and solar assets,” said Michael Alvarez, COO of Longroad.

IWP consists of 122 GE 1.5 MW wind turbines for a total project capacity of 183 MW with all power being sold under long term power purchase agreements.

“Longroad has been a strong partner in providing the full range of management and technical services for our US wind assets. We appreciate how they bring an owner’s perspective to managing our projects and focus on optimizing each asset so that it can exceed expected returns. We are excited to realize additional value at IWP through Longroad’s efforts,” said Moira Turnbull-Fox, Managing Director of DIF.

