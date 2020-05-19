The design concept provided was based on regular engagement with Woen Jinn and other stakeholders, including the end client and classification societies

Longitude Singapore worked on the basic design for a new build cable lay ship for Taiwan’s offshore wind industry. (Credit: LOC Group.)

Longitude Engineering (Longitude), an LOC Group company, is pleased to announce it has provided concept and basic design services, as well as construction specification for yard engagement and procurement activities, for a new DP2 cable lay ship for Woen Jinn Harbor Engineering (Woen Jinn), in Taiwan. Prior to the design, Longitude also provided evaluation on the company’s current assets and potential conversions to meet the operational criteria.

The DP2 oceangoing vessel design, with a focus on cable operations in Taiwan’s environmental condition, has received approval-in-principal by ABS and CR Class. The back deck was specifically designed to be suitable for export cable, array cable and cable repair work.

The design concept provided was based on regular engagement with Woen Jinn as well as other stakeholders, including the end client and classification societies. Local constraints were also accounted for, such as dry-dock limitations, cranage and harbour facilities. Combined, this provided an in-depth understanding of the functional requirements and design constrains of the vessel, ensuring the designs delivered optimised the vessel’s performance and owner’s requirements.

The intended use of the cable lay ship is to support Taiwan’s offshore renewables wind industry, which is gaining momentum post the completion of Taiwan’s first commercial scale offshore wind project. This also follows LOC Group’s already active participation in the local offshore wind market having provided marine warranty survey or marine engineering consulting on at least 7 offshore wind farms in the Taiwan region. To affirm our growing commitment to the Taiwanese renewables market, LOC has also recently established a Taiwan branch.

Commenting Danny Ng, Project Manager for Longitude Engineering, said:

“This was a complicated project that needed to meet very specific requirements from various stakeholders. It is a good example of LOC’s ability to draw on the depth of its expertise across different disciplines, in different geographies. To deliver this project, we pooled resources across our UK and Singapore offices, combining experienced operational surveyors from LOC Renewables, with the cable lay design experience of Longitude UK, and the design capabilities of Longitude Singapore”.

Source: Company Press Release