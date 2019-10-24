Lockheed Martin Energy is a line of business within Lockheed Martin focused on delivering energy products to customers all over the world

Image: TRC will acquire Lockheed Martin Energy's Distributed Energy Solutions group. Photo courtesy of Bishnu Sarangi from Pixabay.

Lockheed Martin and TRC Companies announced today a definitive agreement in which TRC will acquire Lockheed Martin Energy’s Distributed Energy Solutions group. The sale is part of Lockheed Martin Energy’s strategy to focus on products and technology for the energy marketplace and the Department of Defense. Lockheed Martin Energy is a line of business within Lockheed Martin focused on delivering targeted, flexible, affordable and effective energy products to customers all over the world.

Distributed Energy Solutions (DES) is a commercial business principally engaged in providing distributed energy services to electric and gas utility customers. DES provides comprehensive services for energy efficiency, demand response, beneficial electrification, distributed energy resource management, data analytics, IT/OT systems integration & operation, cyber security, cloud and web services.

TRC is a leading provider of end-to-end engineering, consulting and construction management solutions, fueled by innovative technology. TRC’s strong utility and industry relationships, along with the addition of the DES group, will position TRC as one of the leading players in the Advanced Energy segment. The combined capabilities offer best quality, industry leading and tech enabled solutions to a combined customer base and the segment in general.

Source: Company Press Release